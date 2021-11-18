RIPLEY COUNTY – The Ripley County Community Foundation is pleased to announce that five Ripley County seniors have been selected as finalists for the 2022 Ripley County Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program.
They are:
• Amelia Austin, Oldenburg Academy;
• Abigale Kieffer, South Ripley High School;
• Emily Meyer, Batesville High School;
• Lara Moster, East Central High School; and
• Kayla Simon, Jac Cen Del High School.
These exceptional students are engaged philanthropists serving their communities as volunteers at nursing homes, food pantries, and with organizations like Special Olympics, 4-H, and Champions Together.
They have served their schools by working as tutors, serving on Student Council, SADD, Student Ambassadors, and Sunshine Society.
They have grown their knowledge by participating in National Honors Society, Academic Team, Rube Goldberg Machine Contest, Business Professionals of America, and Kiwanis Student Leadership Academy.
“We are proud to recognize the achievements of these students who demonstrate a desire to learn and a passion to leave a positive mark on the world,” Amy Streator, Executive Director of Ripley County Community Foundation, said. “We look forward to supporting these students in the advancement of their education and are excited to see what they achieve in life.”
These five finalists were selected from a pool of 48 applicants representing seven high schools: Batesville, East Central, Jac-Cen-Del, Milan, Oldenburg Academy, South Dearborn, and South Ripley.
The scholarship selection process was anonymous and conducted by a committee of local, impartial individuals.
Each applicant was evaluated on academic aptitude, citizenship and leadership qualities as demonstrated through transcripts, letters of recommendation, responses to essays, and involvement in community and extra-curricular activities. The top five scores from the first round of evaluations moved on to the interview stage.
After the Ripley County Community Foundation Scholarship Committee narrowed the field to the five nominees and conducted interviews, the finalists’ applications were submitted to Independent Colleges of Indiana, Inc. for the final selection of the recipient.
The Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship recipient will receive full-tuition for four years to an Indiana College plus a $900 per year book stipend.
The other four finalists will each receive a $2,000 scholarship from the Ripley County Community Foundation and a Grateful Families Scholarship and a Jane Deiwert Scholarship in their sophomore year.
Administered statewide by Independent Colleges of Indiana, Inc. with local support from local community foundations, more than 5,000 Indiana high school students have been awarded the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.