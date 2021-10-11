RIPLEY COUNTY – Southeast Indiana has a new roadmap to guide growth and prosperity with the creation of its first regional development plan.
The SEI READI Regional Development Plan focuses on the Southeast Indiana region, defined as Dearborn, Franklin, Ohio, Ripley, Switzerland and Union counties. (Batesville has partnered with other towns and counties along the I-74 corridor and submitted a separate development plan.)
The plan has been presented to the Indiana Economic Development Corporation as the final deliverable for entry into the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative, or READI. This $500 million IEDC READI program includes seed funding for projects which can collectively transform the region. Each Indiana region is eligible for up to $50 million.
Developed by Thomas P. Miller & Associates and with guidance from the SEI READI Steering Committee of local economic development organizations and Southeast Indiana Regional Planning Commission, the plan received wide stakeholder input of businesses, institutions, local government leaders, and citizens from across the six counties.
The plan includes:
a defined regional vision
specific regional goals
strategies to accomplish the regional goals
justification for the region’s identification
a snapshot of the current state of the region
an overview of communities
stakeholders and execution summary
community engagement summary
success metrics
and structural changes.
The regional strategies in the plan include the following:
Built Assets
Natural Assets
Arts, Culture & Community
Wellness Through Recreation
Safety & Social Services
Healthcare
Housing
Water & Sewer
Broadband
Entrepreneurship & Innovation
Hospitality & Tourism
Childcare & Early Education
K-12 Paths to Success
Adult Education & Upskilling
Comprehensive Regional Marketing
For a list of organizations endorsing the SEI READI Regional Development Plan, visit http://www.southeastindiana.org/signatories/.
