Ripley County to receive more COVID-19 vaccines in January

RIPLEY COUNTY – Ripley County Health Officer Dr. David Welsh is optimistic about the state of the COVID-19 pandemic improving in the New Year as vaccines continue to be administered in the county.
The health department expects to receive a shipment of COVID-19 vaccines at its facility by January 11. Healthcare workers, first responders and those working in dentist and eye care offices will have access to these vaccines.
“Unfortunately we are going to be staying in the red. We still have a high degree of positive cases,” Welsh said. “The good news is vaccines are getting rolled out. We currently have two vaccines available in the county.”
Additional vaccine information
Margaret Mary Health is the initial site of vaccine distribution for Ripley County and other counties. In time, vaccines will be distributed to extended care facilities in the county.
The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has to be stored in ultra-cold temperatures, which is why distribution sites have been limited. The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doesn’t have to be stored at such a cold temperature.
“There are some other vaccines that, as we get further into this, will be distributed through certain pharmacies. By spring it will even be in doctor’s offices,” Welsh said. “These initial ones require very special handling.”
Welsh received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Batesville Fire Department on Monday, Dec. 21. He is scheduled to receive his second dose on January 11.
He hasn’t experienced side effects from the vaccine. Many of his medical colleagues have reported they aren’t experiencing side effects either.
“With the first shot, it decreases my risk by 50 percent. By the second shot, it will decrease my risk by 95 percent,” Welsh said.
Welsh emphasized current COVID-19 vaccines utilize research from the past decade.
“One of the reasons why a lot of folks in healthcare and research are favorable of the vaccines that are coming out, not only are they hitting all the marks needed for any vaccine, but they’re utilizing research that goes back 10 years,” Welsh said. “It’s not brand new, it’s not just, hey lets try this. It’s things that people have been working on for other applications and they were able to adapt it to the current situation.”
State of the pandemic
Ripley County has experienced more than 2,000 positive COVID-19 cases and 40 related deaths. The county had reported 112 positive cases and eight deaths up to July.
Welsh said many people are masking up, social distancing and staying home if they’re sick, though some have let their guard down.
“If you take a sporting analogy, we’ve got to play the whole game. Everybody who follows local sports knows that even if you have a nice lead in the fourth quarter, if you don’t play out the whole game, you could lose,” Welsh said. “We’re still having people get COVID-19. We are still having people get sick and die. It is hitting all sorts of ages.”
Welsh mentioned the passing of Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow who died Tuesday night (December 29) at the age of 41 from COVID-19. Letlow died from the virus despite his younger age and having access to adequate healthcare.
“If I can get folks to recognize one thing, it (COVID-19) is not the flu. It is not something you want to get and just get over with. There are folks like the congressman-elect who just passed away,” Welsh said. “I’ve had friends, colleagues and acquaintances that have had it and died. I have a good friend from the American Medical Association who was on a ventilator and just got out of the ICU a couple of days ago. He is someone who is very active and we almost lost him.”
Schools in Ripley County have been doing well in regards to preventing the spread of COVID-19 and sporting events are still going on.
Goals for 2021, message to residents
Welsh’s first goal for 2021 is to encourage people to continue to help prevent the spread of the virus by following social distancing guidelines and doing what is proven to work.
His second goal is to help provide COVID-19 vaccines to all who want one.
“That will help not only those who take it, but those who are skeptical and don’t get it. If we get enough folks vaccinated, it helps the whole community,” Welsh said. “I think with the vaccines we have the potential to get a handle on it.”
Welsh provided the following message to Ripley County residents.
I want to thank citizens for their efforts. I know it has been a long year. Please continue those things that help. Also please patronize our local businesses. Everybody has been hurting, including local businesses. Carryout is a great way to support. Curbside pick-up is a great way to support. Support the local schools as they try to work through this. If we can do what works and get out of red to orange, that’s going to open up a lot of possibilities, whether it’s having events again or getting fans back into the stands at sporting events at the high schools. If we don’t do it for ourselves, let’s do it for the students in the county. Let’s do it for our neighbors, family members and loved ones. Let’s get back to blue and not even go to orange. Let’s knock this thing down and we will do that with those simple steps that we know work. We will do that with folks getting the vaccine as it becomes available. Hopefully, we can talk about more important things like baseball and where we are going to go on vacation.
