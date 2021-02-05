Ripley County to transition to orange COVID-19 restrictions Monday

RIPLEY COUNTY - Ripley County will move to orange level COVID-19 restrictions Monday, Feb. 8, according to Ripley County Health Officer Dr. David Welsh.
“Ripley County currently is in orange. Starting Monday, we will be able to move from the red restrictions to orange restrictions,” Welsh said. “If we get out of orange to yellow, there is a lag for when you can go to restrictions for that category.”
The county is still experiencing positive COVID-19 cases and has had additional deaths related to the virus.
COVID-19 vaccinations are taking place at the Batesville Street Department (514 S. John Street). Currently, those 65 or older can receive a vaccine by scheduling an appointment online at https://vaccine.coronavirus.in.gov/.
The clinics hours of operation are Tuesday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Wednesday: 8 a.m. to noon and Thursday: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Enter the clinic from Delaware road, bring a valid ID, wear clothes that allow easy access to the top part of your arm for injection and wear mask.
Welsh expressed the need for additional supplies of COVID-19 vaccines to further improve the state of the pandemic. Local hospitals and the Ripley County Health Department have increased capacity of COVID-19 vaccines in recent weeks, but the county has the infrastructure and capability to handle even more vaccines.
“We would like more vaccines. I actually had a meeting with Congressman Pence earlier in the week. We met with area health departments in his district. The common theme was more vaccines please,” Welsh said. “We have let the state department of health know we are capable and interested in doing more. We are getting volunteers to help. Congressman Pence was interested in how he could help.”
Welsh compared the vaccination process in Ripley County to driving a car on a snowy country road.
“The car is moving, but boy we would like like it to be faster. If the road had been plowed and we had chains on our tires, we could go faster,” Welsh said. “We have a number of tools in place. We just need more vaccines.”
COVID-19 vaccines have alleviated both the severity and number of positive COVID-19 cases in the county Welsh said. Vaccines are also having a positive effect in nursing homes.
“We have had some positive success with nursing homes getting their vaccines. In one case, I had gotten a call and a nursing home had some positives. The good news was those people had had their first dose so they were actually doing pretty well,” Welsh said.
Area hospitals are continuing to see and treat COVID-19 patients. Welsh said the hospitals are doing well in diagnosing COVID-19 early and administering outpatient medication to keep people from having to visit the hospital.
Welsh has received both of his COVID-19 vaccinations. There are a variety of side effects associated with the COVID-19 vaccine.
“When you have side effects, it is kind of like showing that your immune system is working. People have some muscle or joint aches and pains or fever. Some people have had swollen glands,” Welsh said. “If you have concerns whether you should take it or not in your particular situation, it is best to have that conversation with your physician.”
According to Welsh, the number of vaccinated individuals in the United States now exceeds the number of positive COVID-19 cases the country has experienced.
Welsh is optimistic the state of the COVID-19 pandemic will improve this year.
“We just need folks to continue following those things that we know helps,” Welsh said.
Welsh provided the following message for the Ripley County community:
Continue to do those things that we know helps. All the experts continue to recommend, even with the vaccine, to continue to mask up and wash hands to protect those who are vulnerable. If you have a more senior family member, if they have trouble signing up (for vaccines), please help. They can also get help from a variety of sources like your local library or you can call 211. All those things can help get them signed up.
