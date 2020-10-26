RIPLEY COUNTY – Many Halloween and trick or treat related events will be held in Ripley County this week.
Trick or treat hours by town are listed below:
Friday, Oct. 30
- Friendship – 5 to 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 31 (Halloween)
- Batesville – 6 to 8 p.m. (No American Legion Parade)
- Holton – 5 to 7 p.m.
- Milan – 3 to 6 p.m.
- Napoleon – 5 to 7 p.m.
- Osgood – 5 to 7 p.m.
- Sunman – 6 to 8 p.m.
- Versailles – 3 to 6 p.m.
Trunk or treat hours by town are listed below:
Thursday, Oct. 29
- Batesville Intermediate School – 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. (masks required)
- Jac-Cen-Del High School Sunshine Society – 6 to 7:30 p.m. (school parking lot)
Saturday, Oct. 31
- Milan – 3 to 6 p.m. (Hummel Winters Insurance, Margaret Mary Physician Partners of Milan, Milan Primary Care – Highpoint Health, Subway, The Reservation
- Osgood – 5 to 7 p.m. (Brick Street – Residents may hand out candy at OBC’s Brick Street Pumpkin Rage display from Oct. 29 through Oct. 31)
- Osgood Baptist Church – 5 to 7 p.m. (church parking lot, Sycamore Street)
Organizations and businesses that would like to be added to the Ripley County list of trick or treat events may contact the Ripley County Chamber of Commerce at (812) 689-6654 or email the chamber at ripleycc@ripleycountychamber.org.
For trick or treat guidelines visit the Ripley County Health Department website at www.ripleyhealth.com
