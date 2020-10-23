Through Oct., 2020 – COVID-19 Testing - The state health department’s COVID-19 testing site at the Ripley County Fairgrounds in Osgood will be open through August. Testing is provided through OptumServe from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. An appointment can be set up online at lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1116. Walk-ins are also welcome and testing is free.
Through Oct., 2020 – Margaret Mary Health - Margaret Mary Health will implement its “Paint the Town Pink” program through Oct., which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Decorate your homes and businesses with pink streamers, balloons and window paint to show your support. For more information contact Meg at 812-933-5257.
Through Nov. 2, 2020 – Ripley County Early Voting - Ripley County Clerk Ginger J. Bradford announced that in-person absentee voting began Tuesday, Oct. 6 in the Election Room in the Ripley County Courthouse Annex. Office hours are 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday thru Friday until the election. Also, the election room will be open Saturday, Oct. 24 and Saturday, Oct. 31 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. The final opportunity to vote early is Monday, Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. until noon. The office will be closed on Monday, Oct. 12 due to the Columbus Day holiday. Voters must present a valid government issued picture I.D. with an expiration date, such as a driver’s license.
Through Dec. 19 – Coalition for a Drug-Free Batesville - The Coalition for a Drug-Free Batesville has partnered with Gibson Theatre to host Free Movie Nights starting at 6 p.m. each Saturday until December 19. Some of the featured movies are listed below: “Coco” will be shown on Saturday, Oct. 24, “Peter Rabbit “ will be shown on Saturday, Nov. 21 and “Elf” will be shown on Saturday, Dec. 19.
Oct. 24 – Weberding Webfest - Decorate pumpkins from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24 at Weberding Carving Shop in Batesville.
Oct. 29 – Trunk-or-Treat - Trunk-or-Treat will take place at the Batesville Intermediate School from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29. The event is sponsored by the Batesville Area Resource Center and has been approved by the Ripley County Health Department. Masks are required.
November
Nov. 7 – Batesville Large Trash Pickup - The final large trash pickup for Batesville starts at 5 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7. Items should be set outside the night before to ensure they are not missed. Some acceptable items include furniture, appliances, paint cans and clothing. Rumpke will not collect items such as construction materials, auto parts, metal framing or any electric devices containing mercury. The first large trash pickup of 2021 will occur in February or March.
Nov. 4 – Oldenburg Franciscan Center - Contemplative Prayer will be held from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4 at the Oldenburg Franciscan Center. Led By: S. Olga Wittekind, OSF (Psychologist & Spiritual Director), Cost: Free will Donation. Guided by contemplatives like Keating and Rohr, we practice contemplative prayer. We share God’s movement in our lives, and reflect on our experiences through this process. All are welcome. Please email center@oldenburgosf.com to register.
Nov. 8 – Stillboard and Trap Shoot - The 3rd Annual Memorial Shoot In Loving Memory of Joe Stirn will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday. Nov. 8 at the Tri-Township Conservation Club (2110 Conservation Club Rd) in Batesville. All proceeds will be donated to the Batesville Food Pantry.
Nov. 14 – Oldenburg Franciscan Center - Joy: A Perspective on My Life with Pope Francis will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14 at the Oldenburg Franciscan Center. Led By: Fr. Ed Kinerk, S.J. (Director of Sacred Heart Retreat House), Cost: $25. Pope Francis has invited us to find joy in our lives. Fr. Ed will unpack Pope Francis’ writings of The Joy of the Gospel. Pope Francis’ smile and the Gospels will show us how to live this perspective of joy, even in the midst of suffering and loss. Please email center@oldenburgosf.com or visit https://www.oldenburgfranciscancenter.org/programs.html to register.
Nov. 15 – Oldenburg Franciscan Center - Coffee Talks “Exploring Spirituality Today”: Ignatian Spirituality will be held from 10:45 a.m. to noon on Sunday, Nov. 15. This will be a virtual program using Zoom. Presented by: Fr. Ed Kinerk, S.J. St. Ignatius of Loyola founded the Society of Jesus in 16th century Spain. His followers became known as Jesuits. Come learn about Ignatian Spirituality. Please email center@oldenburgosf.com or visit https://www.oldenburgfranciscancenter.org/programs.html to register.
Nov. 20 – Oldenburg Franciscan Center - A Day of Quiet Renewal will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20 at the Sisters of St. Francis Grounds (self-guided tour). Cost $20 or $70 with Spiritual Direction. Experience a day of renewal and relaxation. Take time out of your busy schedule to spend some quiet time on the grounds of the Sisters of St. Francis. Grab a Place to sit and read, journal or simply be still and enjoy God’s gift of nature. Take a walking tour of the shrines or to Michaela Farm for fresh vegetables and a Labyrinth walk. An air conditioned room and bathroom available. Dine at one of three local restaurants or bring a packed lunch. Spend time to center and renew yourself. Please visit https://www.oldenburgfranciscancenter.org/programs.html to register.
Nov. 26 – Southeastern Indiana YMCA - The Southeastern Indiana YMCA will host its 2020 Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot 5K/10K on Thursday Nov. 26. Registration opens at 7:15 a.m. with the race starting at 8 a.m. Register at www.siymca.org or visit the Southeastern Indiana YMCA at 30 State Road 129 South, Batesville. Ph: 812-934-6006.
Nov. 26 – St. Joseph American Legion, Post 464 (St. Leon) - On Thanksgiving Day, we give thanks to God for all that we have; we also spend time thinking about and praying for those who have less. Everybody wants to help those in need on Thanksgiving Day; here is a way to do just that. Over the past 6 years, the Gobble Wobble 5K has raised & donated over $190,000 to the North Dearborn, Sunman and East Central HS Food Pantries with help from our sponsors and participants. Join us this year on Thanksgiving Day, for our 7th anniversary of the largest 5K in Dearborn County, IN, as we push that number over $200,000! #GW5K. This year we have also added a virtual race and a donation only option. Register online today! https://runsignup.com/Race/IN/StLeon/THEGOBBLEWOBBLE5K For more information, visit our website at http://gobblewobble5k.webs.com/
Nov. 27 through Jan. 3 – 2020 Holiday Lights and Liberty - The City of Batesville, the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce and Batesville Main Street are asking businesses and organizations to sign up to decorate Liberty Park for the holidays. This event will replace the city’s holiday parade. The lights will be on continuously from Nov. 27 until Jan. 3. Those who would like to participate or have questions can contact the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce at chamber@batesvillein.com.
Franklin County briefs
Franklin County Early Voting – General Election - Locations and Times: Franklin Co. Courthouse, Brookville (Conference Room 105), 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. the following dates: (Unless otherwise specified) Oct. 6 – 9, Oct. 13 – 16, Oct. 19 – 23, Oct. 26 – 30 and 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, 8:30 a.m. – noon, Monday, Nov. 2.
Tuesday, Oct. 27 – Franklin County Commissioners - The next Commissioners’ meeting scheduled in Oct. was changed from Oct. 20 to 10 a.m. on Oct. 27. Face coverings are required prior to entering the building. Members of the public and the media have the right to attend, but due to social distancing, only 15 media/audience members will be able to attend the meeting in person. If capacity becomes an issue, the Commissioners reserve the right to prioritize attendance for the media and allow attendance of others on a rolling basis. Indiana law guarantees a right to attend public meetings, but the commissioners have full legal right to limit or prohibit public comment. You MUST call the commissioners’ office to reserve seating. Citizens may call the commissioners’ office at 765-647-4985 prior to 9:30 a.m. the day of the meeting in order to receive login information. The following login information will be used for Commissioners’ meetings now through December 2020, unless notified otherwise: https://zoom.us, Meeting ID: 848 7865 3042, Meeting Password: 038703, Telephone login: +1 646-558-8656 (New York)
