RIPLEY AND FRANKLIN COUNTIES - Multiple arts and cultural groups in Ripley and Franklin Counties were awarded grant funding by Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch through the Arts, Cultural and Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) grant program.
In total, 479 organizations received a part of nearly $10 million in DMO funding.
The groups awarded by Lt. Gov. Crouch are listed below:
Ripley County
Ripley County Tourism Bureau (Versailles) - $12,944.28
GIBSON THEATRE INC. (Batesville) - $11,770.34
Southeastern Indiana Dance, Inc. (Batesville) - $12,944.28
Kids Discovery Factory Inc (Batesville) - $12,944.28
Milan 54, Inc. (Milan) - $8,601.35
Franklin County
Experience Franklin County, Indiana, Inc (Brookville ) - $19,480.01
Historic Metamora, Inc. (Metamora) - $6,378.10
This DMO grant is made possible through a partnership between the Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDDC) and the Indiana Arts Commission (IAC). The grant provides operational support to local organizations whose operations were disrupted by COVID-19.
"These organizations help enhance the quality of life here in our great state," Crouch said. "I am pleased to see the arts and cultural sector, which adds to Indiana's tourism economy, get this funding."
A full list of awardees can be found online at https://www.in.gov/arts/about/covid-19-actions/arts-cultural-and-destination-marketing-organization-support-grants/.
"Ensuring the arts and cultural community can survive is what this grant will do for so many organizations across the state," IAC Executive Director Lewis Ricci said. "This funding can help bridge the gap."
A formula helped determine award amounts. The formula included budget size, previous amounts of CARES Act funding received and eligible expenses, which resulted in an equitable distribution to organizations in all areas of the state.
Each grantee is responsible for documenting the use of all distributed funds.
"The tourism and hospitality industry is one of the leading economic sectors in Indiana, contributing over $37 billion to the state's gross domestic product," IDDC’s Secretary and CEO Elaine Bedel said. "These funds will help the Destination Marketing Organizations lead the recovery of our leisure and travel related economy."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.