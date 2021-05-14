BATESVILLE – Ripley Youth Outreach is accepting applications for the $10,000 Change Ripley County Grant.
Applications are due by 11:59 p.m. June 1.
The goal of the Change Ripley County Grant is to provide individuals between the ages of 13 and 23 with the financial resources needed to enact the change that they want to see in their community. Eligibility requirements can be found at https://rccfonline.org/grants/what-to-know-before-applying/.
The Change Ripley County Grant is only available once every two years.
To apply, visit the Ripley County Community Foundation’s website at www.rccfonline.org/grants/applications/.
For additional information, contact the Ripley County Community Foundation at (812) 933-1098, email astreator@rccfonline.org, or visit 13 E. George Street, Suite B, Batesville.
About Ripley Youth Outreach
Ripley Youth Outreach was established in 2015 and is a youth philanthropy program made up of students from Batesville High School, Jac-Cen-Del High School, Milan High School, Oldenburg Academy, and South Ripley High School.
The program focuses on promoting, growing, and supporting all aspects of philanthropy in the youth of Ripley County.
As an initiative of the Ripley County Community Foundation, the program empowers the youth to create a powerful voice in local communities and become leaders of their generation. For additional information, please visit www.rccfonline.org/impact/initiatives/ripley-youth-outreach/.
The Ripley County Community Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that assists donors in building an enduring source of charitable funds to benefit the citizens and qualified organizations of Ripley County.
The Foundation manages 204 funds and $15 million dollars in assets which are used to improve the Community and serve Ripley County residents through various grants and scholarships.
The Foundation is dedicated to partnering with and serving the local communities as a trusted source for charitable giving now and forever. Learn more about the Foundation and how to donate at www.rccfonline.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.