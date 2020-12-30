BATESVILLE – Ripley Youth Outreach, a philanthropic initiative of the Ripley County Community Foundation, received an Enbridge Grant in the amount of $10,200 to support a new project called, Pollinator Gardens and Trees for a Greener Tomorrow.
The project will bring together students, community volunteers and local business partners to install pollinator gardens and plant trees around Ripley County on Arbor Day (April 30, 2021).
A portion of the $10,200 will provide approximately two hundred indigenous trees native to Ripley County, such as White Pine, Red Bud, Maple, Pear and Apple. The remaining funding will be used to install three to four pollinator gardens, which will include butterfly bushes, milkweed and flowering native trees.
Horticulturist Dave Patterson, of Patterson’s Nursery, is working with Ripley Youth Outreach to ensure that the philanthropic initiative is provided with the proper plant material needed by April 30. Not only has Patterson provided his professional advice to guide Ripley Youth Outreach through the project, he is also going to show students how to properly install plants and trees on Arbor Day.
“It’s inspiring to see eager high school students wanting to learn about the environment and make a lasting difference in their communities by planting indigenous trees,” Patterson said. “It gives me hope, as a horticulturist and a landscaper, that our future generations can continue to improve the quality of the environment and provide resources to vital species living in Ripley County.”
Enbridge is a continental-wide energy company that has a passion for creating a greener and eco-friendly environment. With this, Ripley Youth Outreach saw the need to expand on one of the four service areas the Ripley County Community Foundation promotes: Environment and Natural Resources. Thus, they saw the Enbridge Grant as the perfect opportunity to do so.
“I was excited to learn about the connection between Enbridge and Ripley Youth Outeach’s support for the environment. Bringing together the passions of two different organizations provided me with a unique grant writing experience,” Abby Haverkos, the newest member of Ripley Youth Outreach, said. “I really believe that we can make a difference for our local environment, and I am excited to take the hands-on learning experience of planning, writing and receiving this grant and apply it to the work I plan to do in the future.”
To further support the environmental project, the Oldenburg Renewable Energy Commission has pledged to donate 200 indigenous trees. Ripley Youth Outreach plans to sell these trees for $25.00 each to plant in honor or memory of a loved one on Arbor Day. The proceeds raised will be used to create an endowment (permanent) fund which will support local environmental projects in Ripley County now and forever.
The Ripley County Community Foundation is actively searching for volunteers to assist with planting trees on Arbor Day. To become involved with the county-wide project or to learn additional information, please contact the Ripley County Community Foundation by visiting 13 E. George Street, Suite B, Batesville, Indiana, calling (812) 933-1098, or emailing astreator@rccfonline.org.
