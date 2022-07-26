Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of central Indiana, south central Indiana and southeast Indiana, including the following counties, in central Indiana, Bartholomew and Decatur. In south central Indiana, Brown and Jackson. In southeast Indiana, Jennings. * WHEN...Through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Repeated rounds of rain this morning and tonight could lead to flooding, especially across areas that received heavy rain over the last 48 hours. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&