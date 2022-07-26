GREENSBURG – Greensburg Community Bread of Life is looking for educators for their RISE series.
They aren’t necessarily looking for licensed, schooled educators, even though talented people like that are welcome to contribute; they are looking for average people who have talents or skills that are willing to share those skills with others.
More than 25 years ago, when Melissa Foist first heard the call to feed the people of Greensburg, she had a dream. Making a few meals from the still good but discarded foods from local donors, she was able to turn a dream of feeding the hungry into a community mission.
A volunteer board of directors sprung up to support the mission and now, in 2022, Foist’s dream kicks into its second phase: feeding those who hunger for knowledge.
“I would love to see more people, and we just need to get the word out,” said BoL Office Coordinator Debbie Mack.
From 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays, the Bread of Life offers classes through its RISE program.
For example, on Thursday, July 14, Chris Ramey from Parmount Staffing busted some myths about how staffing agencies work.
On Thursday, July 21, completing a job application and interviewing techniques were discussed.
And this Thursday, July 28, again from 5 to 7 p.m., there will be a beginner class of sorts about savings and checking accounts and the difference between a bank and a credit union.
Topics vary as different people volunteer to teach.
Mack relayed the story of one particular patron who was able to learn how to repair a bicycle. With gas prices going up, who doesn’t need to know more about their bicycle?
Lawnmower basics classes, sewing classes, extreme savings techniques for shoppers, crock pot on a budget, and even gardening techniques are planned, and all classes are available for free to anyone who wants to attend. The Bread of Life is community space.
What information would you have to share with others?
For more information on RISE classes, or to volunteer as an educator, visit www.greensburgbreadoflife or call 812-663-1055.
