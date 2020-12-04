RUSHVILLE - The Indiana Association of School Principals (IASP) announced the Rising Stars of Indiana Class of 2022.
Each Indiana high school was invited to recognize up to four students currently in the 11th grade, based on their academic achievement.
Rushville Consolidated High School juniors Meredith Lawrence, Alexa Schwendenman, Hannah Strain, and Olivia Yager were all named Rising Stars of Indiana by the IASP.
The IASP, through its Department of Student Programs, recognized the 1,134 juniors from 294 schools. The Class of 2022 is surely promised success with these scholars.
The IASP congratulates the selected students on all they have already achieved, as well as offering support and encouragement as they continue their accomplishments and expand their knowledge, growth and leadership skills well into the future.
