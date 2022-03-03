RISING SUN – The Rising Sun Regional Foundation’s (RSRF) recently announced a $45,000 investment into the students of Ohio and Ripley counties as well as the city of Aurora.
According to the RSRF website, the following schools were eligible to apply for this scholarship:
Batesville High School, East Central High School, Jac-Cen-Del High School, Milan High School, Rising Sun High School, South Dearborn High School and South Ripley High School. Additionally, the RSRF scholarships were offered to students attending private or parochial schools, providing they reside in Ripley or Ohio counties or the city of Aurora.
Eligible applicants attending East Central High School were required to be residents of Ripley County. Eligible applicants attending South Dearborn High School were required to be residents of the city of Aurora. Eligible applicants attending Batesville High School must be residents of Ripley County and/or the city of Batesville.
Each of the following students received a $1,000 scholarship award. Additional requirements include: maintaining a 2.75 or higher grade point average over a six-semester term and plan to attend a post-secondary education facility. Winners of this scholarship were drawn at random from the pool of applicants submitted to RSRF.
Batesville Community School Corporation
Chloe Bishop, Grace Eckstein, Nicole Fox, Lauren Gutzwiller, Aidan Jennewein, Rachel Kuntz, McKenzie Laker, Randy Powell, Grace Sarringhaus, Seirra Stapleton, and Jacob Wuestefeld
East Central Community School Corporation
Carson Bennett, Heath Brashear, Tyler Dickerson, Luke Doll, Elena Hall, Jessica Kincer, Marisol Martin, and Dylan Schutte
Jac-Cen-Del Community School Corporation
Chloe Busch, Luke Comer, Shelby Groth, Anna Hubbard, and Brent Ricke
Milan Community School Corporation
Sarah Bohley, Megan Brown, Delaney Bushhorn, Morgan Harris, Jared Rigdon, and Tyler Walke.
Rising Sun/Ohio County Community School Corporation
Ashley Bowne, Chris Bowne, Landon Cole, Chloe Fletcher, and Julee Sandlin
South Dearborn Community School Corporation
Marissa Lacey and Emily Rector
South Ripley School Corporation
Richard Block, Bryce Franklin, Kyla Jeffries, Isabel Peak, Sarah Taylor, and Simon Westmeyer
Private/Homeschool
Emerson Belew and Pamela Meneses
