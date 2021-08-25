OHIO COUNTY — Tuesday, August 24, the Indiana State Police-Versailles Crash Reconstruction Team investigated a two-vehicle crash in rural Ohio County, Indiana, that resulted in the death of a Rising Sun man.
The initial investigation by Trooper Jacob Tolle indicated that a red 2018 Polaris Ranger UTV driven by Leo Philpot, 63, Vevay, was westbound on Salem Ridge Road, east of Poor House Hill Road. A silver 2018 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Alexander Lynn, 35, Vevay, was westbound on Salem Ridge Road, approaching Philpot’s vehicle from behind.
Philpot attempted to make a left turn into a field. Lynn’s vehicle entered the eastbound lane to pass Philpot’s vehicle. Lynn’s vehicle collided with the rear of Philpot’s vehicle, pushing it off the south side of the road and causing it to overturn.
A passenger in Philpot’s vehicle, Brandon Foutty, 34, Rising Sun, was partially ejected from the vehicle during the collision. Foutty was transported to a Dearborn County hospital where he was pronounced deceased by the Dearborn County Coroner’s Office. Philpot was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Lynn was not injured in the crash.
Toxicology results on the drivers involved in the crash are pending at this time.
The Indiana State Police-Versailles Crash Reconstruction Team was assisted by the Ohio County Sheriff’s Department, Aurora Police Department, Indiana Conservation Officers, Rising Sun Fire Department, Dearborn County Coroner’s Office, and Affordable Todd’s Wrecker Service.
