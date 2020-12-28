RISING SUN - The Rising Sun Regional Foundation’s (RSRF) 2021 Scholarship Program will award scholarships in the amount of $1,000 each to graduating seniors for the purpose of post-secondary education in any accredited institution of higher learning.
The following listed public schools are eligible to participate in this program:
Batesville High School
East Central High School
Jac-Cen-Del High School
Milan High School
Rising Sun High School
South Dearborn High School
South Ripley High School
Eligible applicants attending East Central High School must be residents of Ripley County. Eligible applicants attending South Dearborn High School must be residents of the City of Aurora. Eligible applicants attending Batesville High School must be residents of Ripley County and/or the City of Batesville.
In addition to the scholarship awards to the graduating seniors of the RSRF region’s public high schools, RSRF will also award scholarships to graduating seniors who attend private and/or parochial schools and who are residents of one of the following areas served by Rising Sun Regional Foundation, i.e., Ohio and Ripley counties and the City of Aurora.
All completed scholarship applications with transcripts must be received at the via email at risingsunregionalfoundation@gmail.com by Thursday, March 18, 2021.
Scholarship application forms may be obtained at the seven participating public high schools or on the RSRF website at www.rsrfonline.org.
- Information provided
