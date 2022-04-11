RIPLEY COUNTY - The Rising Sun Regional Foundation recently awarded a total of $236,352 in 13 new grants during the first quarter of 2022.
The grants included:
• $40,000 to the Jac-Cen-Del Community School Corporation for playground renovation.
• $36,000 to the Ripley County Humane Society for rebuilding and constructing new kennels.
• $5,000 to the South Ripley Community School Corporation for the purchase of four vape detectors.
• $20,000 to the St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church for the resurfacing of the walking track.
In 2021, the Rising Sun Regional Foundation awarded $1 million in grants to organizations representing Ohio County, Ripley County, and the City of Aurora.
The Rising Sun Regional Foundation was created in 1994 by the City of Rising Sun and is now funded by the Rising Star Casino & Resort, owned by Full House Resorts, Inc., which makes monthly contributions to the foundation based on a percentage of its Adjusted Gross Revenue.
To date, the foundation has received more than $45 million in riverboat funds, of which at least 75% has been granted back to the community.
