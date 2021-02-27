KNIGHTSTOWN – ERA Integrity Real Estate has an important announcement for buyers looking for housing in Henry County. ERA is working with local developers to introduce River’s Edge, a new housing development project in Knightstown, Indiana. The townhomes will be condominium style and will provide high-quality homes with maintenance-free living.
“Henry County, like most of the country, has continued to see a high demand for housing, and in the last few years the inventory has been far less than the supply,” explained ERA Integrity Owner Susan Falck-Neal. “The townhomes at River’s Edge will provide a much-needed housing option for many individuals keeping residence in Henry County and also will attract new residents to Henry County.”
River’s Edge will offer 22 townhomes along the Big Blue River. River’s Edge will be a gated community offering privacy, private sidewalks and street access. The location provides the charm of small-town living with fitness and community amenities nearby. The homes are easily accessible to the interstate and state highways, putting residents close to Indianapolis and other cities.
The project’s developer is Academy Annex LLC, led by President Micah Brewer, Vice President Jeff Erwin, Treasurer Denise Peacock, Secretary Melissa Erwin, and Member Joe Peacock. The development will use local contractors as much as possible for the project. In addition to Falck-Neal, ERA’s Knightstown team working with developers is comprised of Beth Carr, Karen Burke, and Louise Thompson.
The unveiling ceremony for River’s Edge is scheduled for March 12, at 11 a.m, via Facebook live- facebook.com/eraintegrity. Interested buyers can contact the ERA Knightstown office at 765-529-2211 or eraintegrity.com for more information. There is also a River’s Edge Townhomes Facebook page with updated details.
Information provided.
