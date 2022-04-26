GREENSBURG – In an effort to inform the voters of Decatur County about the upcoming primary election, the Daily News asked local candidates to reply to the following questions. Answers have not been edited.
Editor’s note: Gracie Maxwell is the fourth candidate in this race but did not reply to the questionnaire.
Name: Beverly Rivera
Office sought: Washington Township Trustee
Political Affiliation: Republican
Qualifications/experience: I have owned and operated a local business for over 27 years. My husband and I started the business from scratch and have built it to the success it is today.
I have served on several boards and committees where we have managed budgets and made sound business decisions regarding financial issues. Prior to opening my business, i was the office manager for the Columbus area arts council and accounting specialist at Sieco engineers.
I have an associate’s degree in business management and professional accounting.
Through my business, i have worked with many of the directors or staff of several local organizations and government offices. These established relationships will be helpful in the transition of becoming the new trustee for the township.
My husband and i have been properties owners in Decatur County for 30 years. We also own property in two other counties so we know the impact of local government spending on the taxpayer.
Primary issues you’d like to address: I believe the primary issue facing the new trustee is proper planning and spending of the budget. Most of the duties of the trustee require funds from the budget and I would like to ensure those duties are being carried out with the best concern for the taxpayer money.
1. The personnel needs of the office and appropriate salaries for those positions.
2. The management and potential sale of the properties at Lake McCoy
3. Work with the fire department to be sure the fire protection contract and purchases are being handled properly. Listen to the firemen and learn what their needs are with regard to equipment and training, and helping to see their salaries are comparable to other departments in the region.
4. Continue the work with the poor relief and cemetery upkeep/maintenance.
Plans for reaching goals: I’m sure i have a lot to learn, but i am up for that challenge. I will get the training and assistance i need to learn the duties of trustee and guidelines set forth by the state board of accounts. Then i will put that training to use and make good business and financial decisions.
There will be some things that i may need to pull in help or ask for advice and I’m willing to look to other community leaders who have the knowledge in those particular matters.
I’m looking forward to working with a new advisory board on township issues and plan to make major decisions together with them.
My extensive experience of business ownership and having been employed in management and financial positions has prepared me for this office. I feel I am the best candidate for the office of Washington Township Trustee.
Spouse: I have been married to Jaime for 32 years
Children: We have four daughters – Jessica, Samantha, Sabrina and Natalie
Community involvement: currently serving as Treasurer on the outreach committee at First Christian Church; Youth to Yellowstone Organization; Greensburg Emmaus group. Last year I created a local project to provide port accessible shirts to patients with a medical port. I am working with a church in Columbus to help them establish their mission committee and budget.
In the past I have served on the boards or committees for youth softball and soccer leagues; relay for life; TLC thrift store, Speranza house and pto. I was the mission director at Greensburg United Methodist Church for over ten years.
Church affiliation: First Christian Church, Greensburg
