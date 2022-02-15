GREENSBURG - Beverly Rivera has filed to run as a candidate for Washington Township Trustee on the Republican ticket.
Rivera is a local businesswoman, wife, mother and community volunteer and leader. She owns and operates Rivera Screenprinting and Embroidery, a successful local business for 27 years. She has been married to Jaime Rivera for 32 years and they have four adult daughters: Jessica, Samantha, Sabrina and Natalie.
“I decided to run for this office after a few years of consideration,” Rivera said. “I have several ideas and projects in mind that will benefit the residents of Washington Township if I’m elected.”
In 2021, a task force was created to advise the current trustee on some major bond issues and Rivera is currently serving on that task force. Her experience on this task force and exposure to the workings of the office fueled her desire to become the trustee.
“I have been learning more about the projects that are in place and I am willing to delve deeper to create beneficial programs and policies for our township,” Rivera said.
Those projects, which have gained high public interest over the past year, include the bond issue for the Lake McCoy cleanup project and property purchased by the current trustee; a new and permanent location for the township office; and work being done in cemeteries to locate and identify old burial plots as well as available plots, in addition to the general upkeep and repairs needed in the cemeteries. Rivera believes all of these need attention and is currently researching each to gain a better understanding in order to make proper decisions if elected.
As a local businesswoman, Rivera works with many offices and individuals who are dependent on the Washington Township budget. The Greensburg Fire Department, Emergency Medical Services, law enforcement and several county offices are among her customers.
“The relationships I have with my current customers will be helpful in working with them to determine how the trustee’s office can better assist them in funding their projects," she said.
The Rivera family is rooted and grounded in Decatur County. Beverly is a lifelong resident, while Jaime moved here when they married 32 years ago. Together they have raised their daughters in Greensburg. Community involvement has always been an important part of the family. It was a priority to be active participants in the local schools, PTO, church youth groups, serving on the boards of youth soccer and softball leagues, and coaching hundreds of the youth in our community in various sports and Special Olympics.
In addition, the candidate has served personally on the board of the local Walk to Emmaus community (a non-denominational Christian organization), several church committees, and numerous local organizations that provide assistance to the citizens of Decatur County. She was instrumental in establishing the thrift store for the TLC homeless shelter when it was established in 2017. The American Cancer Society Relay for Life was a long-time commitment, as Beverly served 12 years as a team and event leader, top fundraiser and sponsor.
In a release, Rivera said she has a very solid Christian faith and uses that to help guide her daily in business and personal life. She had served as the mission director at Greensburg United Methodist Church for over 10 years and is currently on the community outreach committee at First Christian Church. She has led over 15 mission trips from across Indiana to other states and in the country of Guatemala. In addition, she was trained as a coordinator for emergency first responders through the United Methodist Committee on Relief.
“Some of the best-spent times in my life have been when I’m doing something to help others,” Rivera said. “One of my favorite times is the Youth to Yellowstone organization. I have had the privilege to serve as a leader on the trip and continue today to help coordinate this trip for underprivileged youth who may not have such an opportunity with the organization and adult leaders.”
This dedication to her church, people across the country and world has given her many years of leading large groups of people and managing budgets and projects, the release states.
Rivera said she looks forward to the campaign over the next few months and getting out to meet more residents to share her ideas for a trustee’s office that has the best interest of the tax payers in mind.
“My experience running a business for 27 years, my degree in Accounting and Business Management from Indiana Business College, and the large amount of community projects and budgets for which I have been involved has definitely prepared me to be an excellent Washington Township Trustee,” Rivera said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.