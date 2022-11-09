GREENSBURG - One of the few locally contested races in Tuesday's general election was for Washington Township Trustee, which featured (R) Beverly Rivera and (D) Chris Ramey.
Rivera won with 3,069 votes (80%) with Ramey receiving just 743 votes (19.5%).
Rivera said she was excited about the results and looks forward to working with the township budget, "making good business decisions with that money, seeing how we can best use it to support the projects we are in charge of."
"I feel really capable of doing a good job," she said. "We'll take good care of the township."
Ramey said, "It's been a long 11 months of campaigning and I'm saddened I was not chosen as Washington Township Trustee."
He said he will continue as a recruiter for PROMAN staffing, and that he's already looking towards the future.
"I will be continuing my career in politics and you just may see my name on the ballot soon," he said.
