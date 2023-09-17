MILROY – Friday, Sept. 8, Rush Memorial Hospital celebrated its first official groundbreaking since 2006.
The Milroy Primary Care Clinic will be built by Harmon Construction with Design Collaborative as architects.
The 4,000 square foot clinic will bring full-time, Monday through Friday, primary care services and rotating specialists to Milroy.
Speakers at the ceremony included RMH Board Chairman John Byrne, MEDC representative Dr. Rob Jackman, RMH VP of Provider Services Joyce Geis and RMH CEO Brad Smith.
Lunch was provided by 78 Special Grill.
Pending completion of the new clinic, the RMH Mobile Clinic will continue to provide primary care services to Milroy.
Smith thanked Jean Ann Harcourt and Harcourt Outlines for their ongoing support of both the mobile and permanent clinics.
