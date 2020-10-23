RUSHVILLE – The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) is pleased to announce that Rush Memorial Hospital has earned 2020 CHIME Digital Health Most Wired recognition as a certified level 7. The CHIME Digital Health Most Wired program conducts an annual survey to assess how effectively healthcare organizations apply core and advanced technologies into their clinical and business programs to improve health and care in their communities.
RMH Chief Information Officer Jim Boyer said, “Regarding our eighth year in a row, winning this prestigious award of CHIME’s Digital Health Most Wired recognizes again the dedicated team of Rush Memorial Hospital (RMH) employees who do what is right for our patients. RMH has continued to invest in impressive technologies and processes, which allows our employees to serve our patients better. All of us at RMH, including the technology team, will continue to align and use the best technologies, which will continue to benefit the population of our community and our employees. Again, we are very excited to win this prestigious award as it shows that RMH is on the right track and committed to our patients.”
“Digital technology has been a driver of innovation in healthcare for many years now, but never to the degree that we saw in 2020 with the pandemic,” CHIME President and CEO Russell P. Branzell said. “The Digital Health Most Wired program underscores why healthcare organizations keep pushing themselves to be digital leaders and shows what amazing feats they can achieve. This certification recognizes their exemplary performance in 2020.”
Brad Smith, RMH CEO, expressed his pride in this accomplishment, “To win this award is outstanding, but to win it eight years in a row demonstrates Rush Memorial Hospital’s ongoing commitment in investing in technology to better serve our patients. Investing in technology has been on the top of our list from a strategic planning initiative. We couldn’t have achieved this without Jim Boyer’s, (RMH Chief Information Officer), vision and our incredible IT department that works so hard to keep these systems going.”
A total of 30,135 organizations were represented in the 2020 Digital Health Most Wired program, which this year included four separate surveys: domestic, ambulatory, long-term care and international. The surveys assessed the adoption, integration and impact of technologies in healthcare organizations at all stages of development, from early development to industry leading.
Each participating organization received a customized benchmarking report, an overall score and scores for individual levels in eight segments: infrastructure, security, business/disaster recovery, administrative/supply chain, analytics/data management, interoperability/population health, patient engagement, and clinical quality/safety. Participants can use the report and scores to identify strengths and opportunities for improvement. Participants also received certification based on their overall performance.
This is the third year that CHIME has conducted the survey and overseen the program. In each successive year, CHIME has expanded the survey to capture more types of organizations that serve patients across the continuum of care. CHIME also continues to promote the program internationally to provide a global overview of digital health advancements.
-Information provided
