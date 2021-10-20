ANN ARBOR, MICH. – The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) is pleased to announce that Rush Memorial Hospital has earned 2021 CHIME Digital Health Most Wired recognition as a certified Level 7. The CHIME Digital Health Most Wired program conducts an annual survey to assess how effectively healthcare organizations apply core and advanced technologies into their clinical and business programs to improve health and care in their communities.
“Digital transformation in healthcare has accelerated to an unprecedented level since 2020, and the next few years will bring a wave of innovation that empowers healthcare consumers and will astound the industry,” CHIME President and CEO Russell P. Branzell said. “The Digital Health Most Wired program recognizes the outstanding digital leaders who have paved the way for this imminent revolution in healthcare. Their trailblazing commitment to rapid transformation has set an example for the entire industry in how to pursue a leadership vision with determination, brilliant planning and courage to overcome all challenges.”
RMH Chief Information Officer Jim Boyer said, “I am very pleased to receive this prestigious award of Healthcare’s Most Wired presented by CHIME for the ninth year in a row. This is a huge accomplishment, and it is a great honor to achieve this here at Rush Memorial Hospital. RMH continues to invest in the best technologies dedicated to positive patient outcomes. The CHIME Digital Health Most Wired Survey helps us benchmark our technological alignment at a national level, which ultimately improves the level of patient care through use of technology. Most importantly, the dedicated clinical and technology teams here at Rush Memorial are responsible for bringing all this together. We thank CHIME and the Most Wired Survey for helping RMH achieve continuous benchmarking towards innovate patient care. Again, it is an honor I hold dearly to have the ability to serve our community and patients.”
RMH CEO Brad Smith commented, “We are extremely proud of the work that our technical and clinical teams have accomplished together. It’s very satisfying to see that their hard work has once again been recognized by the CHIME organization.”
A total of 36,674 organizations were represented in the 2021 Digital Health Most Wired program, which includes four separate surveys: acute, ambulatory, long-term care and international acute. The surveys assessed the adoption, integration and impact of technologies in healthcare organizations at all stages of development, from early development to industry leading.
Each participating organization received a customized benchmarking report, an overall score and scores for individual levels in eight segments: infrastructure; security; business/disaster recovery; administrative/supply chain; analytics/data management; interoperability/population health; patient engagement; and clinical quality/safety. Participants can use the report and scores to identify strengths and opportunities for improvement. Participants also received certification based on their overall performance, with level 10 being the highest.
This is the third year that CHIME has conducted the survey and overseen the program. In each successive year, CHIME has expanded the survey to capture more types of organizations that serve patients across the continuum of care. CHIME also continues to promote the program internationally to provide a global overview of digital health advancements.
About CHIME
The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) is an executive organization dedicated to serving chief information officers (CIOs), chief medical information officers (CMIOs), chief nursing information officers (CNIOs), chief innovation officers (CIOs), chief digital officers (CDOs) and other senior healthcare IT leaders. With nearly 3,400 members in 55 countries and over 150 healthcare IT business partners and professional services firms, CHIME provides a highly interactive, trusted environment enabling senior professional and industry leaders to collaborate, exchange best practices, address professional development needs and advocate the effective use of information management to improve the health and care in the communities they serve. For more information, please visit chimecentral.org.
-Information provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.