RUSHVILLE - Since March of this year, the COVID-19 pandemic has put an immense strain on health care workers not only locally, but worldwide. Caregivers and hospital employees have been stretched to their mental and emotional limits.
For this reason, the Rush Memorial Hospital Family Events Committee, in conjunction with the RMH Human Resources Department, came up with a way to not only boost employee morale, but provide many opportunities for Rush Memorial Hospital employees to give back.
The 8-person committee created an event called “The 12 Days of Christmas” which allowed for various daily activities (12 total) where RMH employees could donate food, clothing and toys as well as participate in numerous free meals and multiple activities such as ornament decorating, Christmas bingo, wearing Christmas attire and more.
Hundreds of toys, clothing and food were donated across Rush County Schools.
