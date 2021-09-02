RUSHVILLE - Tiffany Tuttle, Director of Oncology at the Sheehan Cancer Center, along with Elton Marzon, Executive Director of the RMH Foundation, were able to connect life-long resident and talented woodturner Rick Barnes to Indianapolis-based Pink Ribbon Connection.
Dori Spark-Unsworth, Executive Director of Pink Ribbon Connection, was thrilled to receive a donation of several handcrafted wooden wig stands that will be provided to women who are currently being treated for breast cancer.
Pink Ribbon Connection provides free supplies and services to breast cancer patients across Indiana. These supplies include wigs, mastectomy bras, prostheses and post-surgical garments. Breast cancer patients at Rush Memorial Hospital receive a patient resource kit from Pink Ribbon Connection that includes information regarding the free supplies and services.
Barnes is a member of the national World Wide Wood Turners Organization based out of Louisiana.
Foundation Director Marzon said, "We never want to turn down the generosity and talents of those who live in our community. I am grateful to Rick for choosing to use his time and talent in this manner.”
-Information provided.
