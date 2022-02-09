RUSHVILLE — Rush Memorial Hospital would like to welcome Theresa Alexander in her new role as the Executive Director of the Rush Memorial Hospital Foundation.
Prior to her banking career, Alexander achieved her Bachelor’s degree in Business Management from Marian University. She worked as a Mortgage Loan Officer at Wells Fargo for 24 years before moving to Citizens State Bank where she has worked for the last eight years as an Operations Manager and a Mortgage Loan Officer.
Alexander is a lifelong resident of Rush County. She and her husband Greg have been married for 22 years and they have two children: John is a senior at RCHS and Megan is a freshman at RCHS. Greg has been employed in management at Intat Precision for nearly 30 years.
Alexander is very active and involved in the community and is very excited about being part of the Rush Memorial Hospital Foundation team that includes Foundation Events Manager Julie Dragoo.
For more information, contact the Rush Memorial Hospital Foundation at 765-932-7568.
Information provided
