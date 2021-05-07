RUSHVILLE - Rush Memorial Hospital received the “Best Digital Workplace” award during The Inaugural IC Awards Ceremony at the Staffbase VOICES conference.
Striving to engage and unite all non-desk and in office staff with informative and consistent internal communications, Rush Memorial worked with Staffbase, a leading provider of digital solutions for internal communications, to implement a solution in 2019.
“This has been an amazing partnership and it’s so exciting to see how much Rush Memorial’s myRMH employee app has expanded on the content available to their workforce this past year,” Heather Rouke, Head of CSM, Staffbase, said. “This award recognizes their communications team’s efforts to reach each and every one of their employees with the information that matters most to them.”
Achieving an 80% registration rate on the myRMH employee app within the first five days of launch, Rush Memorial employees have access to an array of timely content, newsletters, and podcasts, a brag board that allows employees to like and comment, as well as seasonal content campaigns that build morale and culture.
CEO Brad Smith added about the way that the app has helped Rush Memorial Hospital, “One thing I appreciate most about the app is the way it helped us keep our employees informed of the evolving COVID-19 situation in 2020, particularly before we had all of our computers hooked up to Teams and equipped for remote meetings. I also appreciate the extent to which it helps make our internal communications more inclusive. With the app, regardless of their level or department, all employees are better able to stay 'plugged in' to what’s taking place across the organization. In many cases, they are also able to share their opinions and comments. I think this helped compensate, to some extent, for our inability to have employee huddles in 2020. It helped us stay in touch with everyone.”
About VOICES
VOICES is the premier conference for internal communications and employee experience, featuring thought-provoking, inspiring, and educational sessions from top-tier speakers. VOICES first came to life in 2019 as the biggest gathering worldwide of internal comms professionals. VOICES set out on a virtual path in April 2020 due to COVID-19. VOICES is changing the future of internal communications for its 1,000 attendees from around the world. Covering everything from authentic storytelling to digital employee newspapers, attendees leave with the understanding of how employee communication can be successfully implemented.
About Rush Memorial
Rush Memorial Hospital is a 25 bed Critical Access Hospital in rural Rush County Indiana. With just over 350 team members, RMH offers primary care, urgent care, medical specialties and surgical and emergency room services. Despite its small size, RMH excels in the adoption of best practices more common to large urban facilities. The RMH lab carries the internationally recognized College of American Pathologists certification. This level of certification far exceeds the standard requirements for CAH hospitals. The hospital has also won the Most Wired award for 8 consecutive years in recognition of its advanced use of information technology.
About Staffbase
Staffbase is one of the fastest growing, most experienced internal communications platform providers for enterprise companies. The mobile compatibility of the company’s platform allows employers to securely reach their employees everywhere with reduced complexity — whether in the office, at home, on the factory floor, or on the road. Staffbase solutions give employees greater access to the corporate information that’s relevant to them and tools for the modern digital workplace, including existing intranets. With headquarters in Chemnitz, Germany, and offices in Amsterdam, Cologne, Dresden, Berlin, London, Munich, and New York City, Staffbase provides branded solutions for more than 1,000 leading companies worldwide who are transforming their employee experience including Adidas, Audi, Vestas, Spark Power, Paulaner, UC Health and US LBM. Please visit staffbase.com for more information.
-Information provided.
