RUSHVILLE – On Friday, Rush Memorial Hospital will be offering free youth echo screenings. RMH is partnering with St. Vincent Medical Group cardiology services to provide the service.
The screenings are set for 3 to 6 p.m. Friday in the RMH Imaging Department. The screenings are by appointment only. To reserve a space or to be placed on the waitlist and notified of the next screening, call (765) 932-7556. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at the time of the screening.
Area youth in grades six through 12 are eligible and the screenings are completely funded through the Rush Memorial Hospital Foundation Jake McKee Heart of Gold Fund.
The Jake McKee Heart of Gold Fund was established in April of 2016 by John and Niki McKee and family in honor of their son Jacob Thomas McKee. Jacob Thomas McKee (Jake) was a healthy, loving, and spirited 4-year old boy who died suddenly and unexpectedly in the fall of 2015 due to heart-related complications.
The family and friends of the McKee family came together with the community to raise funds to provide free heart related screenings to youth in our community through Rush Memorial Hospital. The Jake McKee Heart of Gold Fund provides free heart echo screenings to any youth in grades 6-12 regardless of county of residence. The next screening is on August 14. To reserve a space or to be placed on the wait list and notified of the next screening, please call 765-932-7556.
“Ensuring the youth in our community have access to potentially life-saving heart echo screenings is made possible by the McKee family and donors to the Jake McKee Heart of Gold Fund through Rush Memorial Hospital Foundation. Supporting access to high quality healthcare and providing health resources right here in our community is the mission of RMHF and we hope that families are able to take advantage of this opportunity,” Foundation Director Allene Lilly said.
The screening will focus on four leading causes of cardiovascular issues in youth people: hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, Marfan’s aorta, mitral valve prolapse and aortic valve stenosis. The test is limited and does not evaluate for all potential cardiovascular conditions that could exist at present time or in the future.
Results from the screening will be mailed to the parents or guardians 10 to 14 business days following. If the results show abnormality, parents or guardians should seek follow-up care with the youth’s personal physician.
For more information on this and other events, visit the foundation website at www.rushmemorialhospitalfoundation.com.
