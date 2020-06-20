RUSHVILLE — Starting at 7 a.m. Monday, Rush Memorial Hospital will have COVID-19 antibody testing available.
“Since over 40% of COVID-19 patients report no symptoms, it is possible for someone to have been exposed to COVID-19 or been sick with the virus and not be aware of it. The antibody testing we are offering at RMH with a simple blood draw shows that a person is either reactive, and has possibly been exposed to or has had COVID-19, or non-reactive meaning the person has probably not had COVID-19 or been exposed,” Deb Hummel, Vice President of Quality and Health Information, said. “A reactive result does not guarantee a person is safe from contracting the virus a second time, as research has not yet proven the extent of protection provided by COVID-19 antibodies. Also, this is a new test so both false negative and false positive results are possible. Antibody testing is a quick way to find out if you may have been exposed to or sick with COVID-19.”
An appointment is not necessary and you are not required to have a physician order in order to get the test.
The cost of the test is $99 and insurance will not be filed on this particular test. The test requires a blood draw.
Interested individuals can register for the test at RMH’s Admissions Department or the Medical Office patient registration.
Results of the tests will be mailed to the individual and will be posted on the patient portal through RMH within 48 hours.
RMH has an information fact sheet available to help individuals understand the risks and benefits of getting this test. To find the fact sheet, visit https://www.rushmemorial.com/covid-19-coronavirus/fact-sheet/.
If you have more questions, contact your healthcare provider.
For the most current information on COVID-19, visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/conronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.