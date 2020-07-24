RUSHVILLE - The Annual Bella & An Evening with the Fellas auction is going virtual in 2020. The largest fundraiser for the Rush Memorial Hospital Foundation, typically held in the spring, is launching a virtual auction beginning at 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 31 and will run through 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2.
The event will kick off with a Facebook Live event that can be viewed on the Rush Memorial Hospital Foundation and Country Made Boutique pages at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, July 31.
Community supporters can sign up at https://my.bidpal.net/rmhfbella/ to participate. By registering, participants can see all of the items up for auction, receive text notifications, and bid for their favorite items featuring designer handbags, sports memorabilia, and local auction baskets.
The event will benefit the Greatest Need Fund at Rush Memorial Hospital Foundation which supports the emerging needs at Rush Memorial Hospital and Rush Memorial Hospital Foundation. This year, efforts will support the construction of an outdoor space connected to the Sheehan Cancer Center for oncology patients and caregivers can enjoy during treatment visits. Past events have raised funds for the purchase of a Vapotherm, funding for the pediatric building, and a mammography unit.
This event is made possible from the support of these local businesses and community supporters Barada & Associates, Barada Law Offices, Beacon Credit Union, Blue & Co., BMO Harris Bank, Citizen’s State Bank, Clarkson & Gulde, Rush County Farm Bureau, Farm Bureau Insurance, First Financial Bank, Franciscan Health, Intat Precision, Larry and Michele Gettinger, Leading Edge Design, Levenstein’s Abbey Carpet, Rushville Pharmacy, Shelle Design, The Sampler, and Union Savings & Loan Association.
-Information provided
