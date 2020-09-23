RUSHVILLE - Rush Memorial Hospital Foundation was recently awarded a $5,000 grant from the Flagstar Foundation for the coronavirus pandemic response to support Rush Memorial Hospital and Rush Memorial Hospital staff.
“Providing high quality patient care is a priority for our staff at Rush Memorial Hospital. The continuing support from Flagstar Bank for our COVID-19 response ensures we will continue to be prepared to serve our community in a safe way,” Brad Smith, Rush Memorial Hospital President and CEO, said.
RMH responded to the coronavirus pandemic by placing precautions and securing critical supplies for treatment and testing for the safety of staff, patients, and the community. Rush Memorial Hospital Foundation coordinated efforts and donations from local community members, businesses, and groups through the #GETMEPPE campaign to keep needed supplies and resources accessible to continue to provide high quality health care.
Bob Reynolds, Flagstar Bank of Rushville Bank Manager, said, “Investing in our communities is a cornerstone of Flagstar Bank and we are delighted to be able to Partner with Rush Memorial Foundation to better serve the good folks of the Rush County area.”
Flagstar Bank has a 30-year tradition of supporting local charitable causes. In light of the coronavirus pandemic, the Flagstar Foundation adjusted its philanthropic priorities to provide critical funding to help those affected by the crisis. Flagstar Bank, located at 1541 N Main St, partnered with Rush Memorial Hospital Foundation to secure funds to support ongoing efforts to provide access to and support during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Community partners, like Flagstar Bank, make our work possible at Rush Memorial Hospital Foundation. We appreciate the continued support from our local Flagstar Bank to serve our community during these unprecedented times,“ Alle Lilly, Director of Rush Memorial Hospital Foundation, said.
To learn more about the giving opportunities and ways to be involved at Rush Memorial Hospital Foundation call 765-932-7568 or visit the RMHF website at www.rushmemorialhospitalfoundation.com.
The Rush Memorial Hospital Foundation was established in 2005 and is located in Rushville. The mission of the Rush Memorial Hospital Foundation is to support the healthcare needs of our community through Rush Memorial Hospital’s services. You can learn more at www.rushmemorialhospitalfoundation.com or by calling 765-932-7568.
