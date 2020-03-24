DECATUR COUNTY — INDOT contractor Beaty Construction plans to close CR 700 N. over I-74 in Decatur County on or after Thursday, March 26, to begin work on a $1.2 million superstructure replacement project.
The overpass is located 6.68 miles west of U.S. 421 at St. Omer and will close for 180 days, through late September.
The detour for the closure will follow CR 580 W. to CR 1050 S. to CR 1000 W.
Shoulder and lane closures will be in effect on I-74 while work is in progress. Intermittent stoppages are also planned on I-74 during demolition and beam setting operations.
The contract was awarded in Dec. 2019 and is expected to be complete by Oct. 31, 2020.
Motorists should slow down, use extra caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones. All work is weather dependent.
