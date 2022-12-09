STATEHOUSE — Communities in Senate District 42 will receive more than $4.8 million to improve roads and bridges through the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program, according to State Senator Jean Leising (R-Oldenburg).
The CCMG, established by the Indiana General Assembly in 2016, aims to advance community infrastructure projects, strengthen local transportation networks and improve Indiana’s roads and bridges. Since its enactment, the program has awarded more than $1.1 billion in state matching funds for local construction projects.
In Senate District 42, the following communities received grants:
· Batesville received $355,851;
· Edinburgh received $595,846.60;
· Franklin County received $315,855;
· Jennings County received $498,507.73;
· North Vernon received $511,786.50;
· Osgood received $1 million;
· Rush County received $462,139.50;
· Rushville received $276,490.50;
· Shelbyville received $782,146; and
· Versailles received $88,004.13.
"Many of our communities in Senate District 42 are rural, so our roads and bridges are more likely to be subjected to heavy travel and weather conditions," Leising said. "These grants will greatly help our counties and towns have the means to make needed improvements to infrastructure, which I am grateful for."
Through the program, the Indiana Department of Transportation matches up to $1 million annually when localities invest in road and bridge repairs. Counties with populations fewer than 50,000 and cities and towns with populations fewer than 10,000 receive a 75%/25% match, while counties with populations greater than 50,000 and cities and towns with populations greater than 10,000 receive a 50%/50% match.
The CCMG offers two rounds of applications each year, with the next call for applications occurring in January of 2023.
Leising represents Senate District 42, which includes Decatur, Fayette, Ripley and Rush counties, and portions of Franklin, Jennings and Shelby counties.
