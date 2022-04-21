INDIANA — Communities in Senate District 42 will receive more than $6.1 million to improve roads and bridges through the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program (CCMG), State Sen. Jean Leising (R-Oldenburg) said.
The CCMG, established by the Indiana General Assembly in 2016, aims to advance community infrastructure projects, strengthen local transportation networks and improve Indiana’s roads and bridges. Since its enactment, the program has awarded more than $1 billion in state matching funds for local construction projects.
In Senate District 42, the following local communities received grants:
- Batesville received $789,866.25;
- Decatur County received $999,998.53;
- Franklin County received $607,845.50;
- Ripley County received $493,532.98;
- Rushville received $147,225;
- Shelby County received $928,757.25; and
- Shelbyville received $217,854.
"To address the disparities between our rural and urban communities, it is important that we continue investing in our infrastructure," Leising said. "This funding will further benefit our district, and I thank our local leaders for the efforts they took to secure this funding. I look forward to watching the positive impact these projects will have on our rural community."
Through the program, the Indiana Department of Transportation matches up to $1 million annually when localities invest in road and bridge repairs. Counties with populations fewer than 50,000 and cities and towns with populations fewer than 10,000 receive a 75%/25% match, while counties with populations greater than 50,000 and cities and towns with populations greater than 10,000 receive a 50%/50% match.
The CCMG offers two rounds of applications each year, with the next call for applications occurring in July of 2022.
