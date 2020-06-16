GREENSBURG - Roughly 13 miles of rural Decatur County roads will be resurfaced in the not too distant future if all goes as planned.
Earlier this week, the Decatur County Commissioners received four bids for local roadwork that will be paid for, in large part, with Indiana Community Crossings grant funds.
Community Crossings was created by the Indiana General Assembly in 2016. Funds for the program are awarded from the state's local road and bridge matching grant fund. To qualify for funding, local governments must provide local matching funds, 50 percent for larger communities or 25 percent for smaller communities, from a funding source approved for road and bridge construction. They must also submit an INDOT-approved asset management plan for maintaining existing roads and bridges.
According to local Highway Superintendent Mark Mohr, Decatur County provided approximately $250,000 and qualified for a match from the state of nearly $1 million. As a "smaller community" by state standards, Decatur County was required to provide a 25% match to qualify for the grant.
The roads to be resurfaced the grant will help pay for include CR 700 West between 100 North and 1100 South, CR 20 West between Southwest 220 and Millhousen Road, and CR 850 South between 700 West and the Bartholomew County line.
Bids for the work involved were received from Dave O'Mara ($1,373,698 total), Globe Asphalt ($1,568,679 total), Paul Rohe & Company ($1,377,066 total), and Milestone ($1,409,905).
Mohr said the actual work involved could start as early as this fall, but depending on various factors it could be as late as next spring.
He also said the county lacks the financial resources to resurface all the miles of road involved with this effort without Community Crossings funds.
"We've got some other roads out there that need some work, but we really have to take advantage of these grants while they're available because they're probably going to be short-term," Mohr said. "These roads that have been selected are highly traveled roads. They have a high volume of traffic compared to a road that has, say, 100 cars a day; these roads have 1,000 or even 1,500 cars a day, so everybody really benefits even though it might not be the road right in front of their house."
The bids received were taken under advisement.
The commissioners are expected to select which firm will be awarded the contract when they next meet at 8 a.m. July 6 in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
