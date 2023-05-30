RIPLEY COUNTY - Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Dave O'Mara Contractor Inc. has announced plans to close Bischoff Road at the intersection of Ind. 129 on or after Monday, June 5 for a small structure replacement project near Batesville. The road is expected to reopen by late August, weather permitting.
The project also includes shoulder closures on Ind. 129 near Bischoff Road for crews to complete a pipe lining project.
The detour follows Ind. 129 to N. Coonhunters Road. (N. CR 300 E.) to Ind. 46.
This contract was awarded to Dave O'Mara for $200,000.
INDOT reminds drivers to use extra caution, avoid distractions, and consider worker safety when traveling through active construction zones.
All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
