DECATUR COUNTY — Dave O’Mara Contractor Inc. plans to begin milling and paving on I-74 next week in Decatur County as part of a $9.7 million asphalt resurface contract.
Daytime lane closures will be in place starting on or after Wednesday, Sept. 9, and continue through the fall. Overnight closures are also possible. A 55 mph speed limit is in effect throughout construction limits.
Motorists should slow down, use extra caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.
All work is weather dependent.
Stay Informed
Motorists in Southeast Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time via:
Facebook: facebook.com/INDOTSoutheast
Twitter: @INDOTSoutheast
CARS 511: indot.carsprogram.org
Mobile App: iTunes App Store and the Google Play store for Android
About the Indiana Hands-Free Law
In 2019, Indiana Criminal Justice Institute reported that distracted driving from mobile devices was a factor in at least 1,263 crashes and three fatal crashes. To make Hoosier roads safer, Governor Eric J. Holcomb signed the Indiana Hands-Free law to reduce distracted driving across the state. Beginning July 1, 2020, drivers are prohibited from holding a mobile device, except in emergencies, while their vehicles are moving. For more information on the new law visit www.HandsFreeIndiana.com. Hands-Free Indiana is a partnership between the Indiana Department of Transportation, Indiana State Police, Indiana Criminal Justice Institute, Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles, Indiana Constructors Inc., Indiana Motor Truck Association and ACEC Indiana.
