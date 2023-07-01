RUSH COUNTY – Indiana Department of Transportation contractor OLCO, Inc. is engaged in road work on Ind. 244 between Andersonville and Milroy.
Crews are closing Ind. 244 in both directions between CR 400 E. and CR 250 E. This closure will allow crews to complete a slide correction. The shoulder of the guardrail has been eroded and needs repair.
This work is expected to be complete mid July, weather permitting.
The official detour for this project is Ind. 3 to U.S. 52 to Ind. 244.
INDOT encourages drivers to consider worker safety by slowing down, using extra caution and driving distraction-free when travelling in and around all work zones.
