RUSHVILLE – Rushville FFA member Kelby Roberts has been selected to serve as Indiana FFA State President.
Roberts has served at the local level as reporter and president and at the district level, also as reporter and president. She has also served on the Indiana FFA Executive Committee and now it is time to move to the role of state president.
“As soon as I opened the letter and saw my name at the very top, I crumbled to the ground in tears, jumbled and grateful to be slated, but also proud to be my chapter’s first state president,” Roberts said.
Joining Roberts as 2023-24 state officers are Madalyn Denton (Blue River Valley) – State Secretary, Conner Keeslar (Prairie Heights) – Northern Region Vice President, Blaine Wagner (North Decatur) – Southern Region Vice President, Caden Sixberry (Southmont) – State Treasurer, Carson Rudd (Carroll of Flora) – State Reporter and Tanner Weakley (Western Boone) – State Sentinel.
“I’m most looking forward to growing alongside the incredible team that I have been elected with and connecting with members,” Roberts added.
