GREENSBURG — The Wired Knights and Electric Knights robotics teams from St. Mary’s School in Greensburg, Indiana had very successful season.
For the second year in a row, they qualified for the Indiana State Robotics Competition.
Last year, they qualified one team for state. This year, they were able to improve their game and qualify two teams for state-level competition.
The teams competed earlier this month in the Indiana FIRST LEGO League Championship. The tournament was hosted by University of Southern Indiana in Evansville. The top 24 teams from around the state competed.
The Electric Knights brought home the first place Mechanical Design Award.
The Wired Knights finished in seventh place, and the Electric Knights finished in 15th place in the robot games.
St. Mary’s Wired Knights team members include Declan Bruns, Jonah Hellmich, Ali Nobbe, Sy Nobbe, Carter Rutherford and Caleb Fry.
The Electric Knights team members include Reece Chapman, Gavin Weber, Lucas Kramer, Logan Meyer, Jacob Schneider and Ryan Rutherford.
Both teams are coached by Rick Kramer, Joe Kalinowski, Nichole Kalinowski and Matt Roell.
FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) was founded in 1989 by inventor and entrepreneur Dean Kamen. The competition includes three presentations: core values, robot design, and a stem research project.
After a morning of presentations in front of professional judges, all 24 teams compete in head to head robot challenges.
The robots are designed, built, and programmed by the team ahead of time to complete missions on a game field.
Information provided
