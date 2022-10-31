NORTH VERNON – By popular demand, Terry Lee Ridley and his band are returning to the Park Theatre Civic Centre in North Vernon for a 7:30 p.m. concert Saturday, November 5. Tickets are $10.
Terry Lee has wowed Park Theatre audiences several times in the past, always bringing the crowd to its foot-stomping feet.
The high energy rockaboogie maestro performs a bevy of classics in his show, including “Shake, Rattle and Roll,” “Blue Suede Shoes,” “All Shook Up” and “Great Balls of Fire.”
His visual style is just as stunning as his rousing musical renditions. Terry Lee dons period-piece boogie woogie clothing and dances to the beat in the tradition of not only Jerry Lee Lewis but also Elvis Presley and other legends, all the time keeping his fingers connected to the ivories, producing a show that is as much a feast for the eyes as it is for the ears.
Tickets are available in advance at the Park Theatre box office and will also be sold at the door on the night of the concert.
The box office is open 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.
For more information, call 812-346-0330.
Information provided
