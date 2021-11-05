BATESVILLE – The Rotary Club of Batesville recently visited third grade classes at Batesville Intermediate and St. Louis schools to distribute dictionaries.
BIS students received 169 dictionaries and SLS students received 40.
The tradition began five years ago and was borne from a popular Rotary club practice. Seeing other clubs across the country raise funds to donate dictionaries to young students, Batesville Rotary Club President Donald Mobley and his club decided to get involved.
“It’s their book, it’s theirs to keep,” Mobley said. “They’re really excited to get it and the teachers make sure they use it throughout the year, so they get used to looking up words and definitions in a book rather than going online.”
Each year, the Batesville Rotary Club hosts a golf outing at Hillcrest in September. This event raises the funds necessary to purchase dictionaries.
Unable to hand the books directly to students last year due to the pandemic, Mobley and BRC Secretary Margie Walke visited the schools to hand out the dictionaries this year.
SLS third-grade teacher Mary Beth Linville said the annual donation is incredibly important to the school.
“This has been a long-standing tradition, and one we are very grateful for,” Linville said. “These dictionaries will be a great resource for our students now and in the future.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.