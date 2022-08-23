BATESVILLE - Teams and sponsors are needed for a golf outing fundraiser being hosted by the Batesville Rotary Club.
The event is scheduled to get underway at 1 pm.. Friday, September 16, at Hillcrest Golf & County Club, 850 N. Walnut Street, Batesville.
The outing will feature 4-person teams playing an 18-hole scramble and each participant will receive a goodie bag.
Entry fees are $80 per person or $320 per foursome, and sponsor fees are $150 each.
Proceeds will benefit the Southeastern Indiana Career Center "Rotary Help a Student Fund."
Rotary International is a worldwide volunteer organization of business, professional and community leaders who provide humanitarian service, encouraging high ethical standards and help in building goodwill and peace through charitable endeavors.
The Rotary Club of Batesville is affiliated with Rotary International.
For more information about the approaching benefit golf outing, call Donald Mobley at 812-934-5851 or email meldon@etczone.com.
