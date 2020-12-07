GREENSBURG - The Greensburg Rotary Club annually holds a Christmas auction to help raise funds for the club's continuing efforts in giving back to the community and more.
This year, the club has decided to move this auction online and open it to anyone interested.
The auction opened at 8 a.m. Monday and closes at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14.
Items may be picked up from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15 at the Decatur County Community Foundation office, 101 E. Main Street, Greensburg.
All items in this auction have been donated to assist the Greensburg Rotary Club in their year-long efforts. If you have specific questions about items located within this sale contact Steve Freeman at 812-614-1767 or Alex Sefton at 812-617-7690.
Click on the link https://harmeyerauction.hibid.com/catalog/251334/greensburg-rotary-club-online-benefit-auction/ to see the items available or go to Facebook and find Greensburg Rotary Club #3437 District 6580 for the direct link.
Shipping is not available for this auction.
