GREENSBURG — With very high club participation rate, members of the Rotary Club of Greensburg #3437 put the wraps on its fourth year of parking cars at the Greensburg Power of the Past event held at the Decatur County Fairgrounds.
The event, which started on Thursday, Aug. 15, and ran through Sunday, Aug. 18, saw big crowds for Power of the Past Club event organizers. Greensburg Rotarians, friends, family as well as volunteers from St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Greensburg, enlisted by the Rotary Club, manned four entrances from 7:30 a.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and then again from 7:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Sunday of the event.
The Power of the Past Club has put on this event for 30 years in Greensburg/Decatur County, IN., highlighting antique tractors and farm machinery from the past. The steam show also included many vendors and food booths and hundreds of tractors from across the country.
The money earned through Greensburg Rotarians effort of manning the gates and parking cars is being dedicated to the Greensburg Club’s 100th Anniversary celebration scheduled for May 2020, featuring 2019/20 Rotary International President Mark Daniel Maloney.
Greensburg Rotarian Steve Freeman chaired the event during all four years with assistance from Larry and Bev Moore, who also provided the Rotary Command Center by allowing the club to use their RV as headquarters.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.