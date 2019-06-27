GREENSBURG – Almost 80 campers with disabilities from recently got to enjoy an overnight camping experience in the northeast corner of Decatur County at Camp Woodsmoke.
Camp Woodsmoke, designed specifically for campers with special needs, is an ongoing project of the Lions of Indiana District 25-F and is funded entirely by donations from Lions clubs, individuals, and benevolent organizations.
Indianapolis based LEL Home Services and the ARC of Decatur County partnered to fund an overnight camping experience that might have otherwise not been possible for many individuals with varying handicaps.
The wheelchair-accessible and disability-friendly facility was put to good use, according to LEL Services Coordinator Jenny Maddux.
"Three years ago, there was a group of us at LEL Home Services that came up with the idea of using Camp Woodsmoke as an opportunity to further friendships and opportunities for socialization for individuals with disabilities," Maddux explained. "We didn't want it to be only for the individuals we service at LEL, because we wanted it to be an opportunity ... for everybody to get to know each other and make new friends."
The free event started at 9 a.m. June 26 and ended at noon the following day with an opportunity to stay the night in the camp's cabins depending on the wishes of the individual camper.
Maddux said one of the more popular events offered during the outing was a scavenger hunt on the first day.
Camp caretaker Paul Bowling, who Maddux described as "just the best," provided a hayride for everyone, even those in wheelchairs.
"That was so cool!" said Maddux.
The outing also included an introduction to various musical instruments and a chance for the campers to give them a try, a talent show, face painting, and making 'smores' around the campfire in the evening.
"It's such a very busy event, and it just goes by so fast," Maddux said.
Having stayed in a cabin last year, Maddux and her daughter, Katherine, chose to rough it this year and pitched a tent on the campgrounds.
"That's the thing that is so great about this event, it's geared toward the comfort level of the camper," Maddux said. "If you just want to come for the day you're welcome to leave before time for bed, and if you want you can stay the entire time in the cabins, which, of course, are also handicap accessible."
Maddux said campers come from all over the state and the event is growing.
"It's just expanded so much from three years ago when we started this, and now some of our campers drive two and three hours just to participate, that's how much they enjoy it," she said.
Maddux said some have suggested a longer camping event, but organizers are considering going another direction to better accommodate those interested.
"We had to turn people away this year because we were at capacity," she said. "But instead of having a longer camp, we're considering having it more than once a summer so that more can enjoy it."
When asked what her favorite part of the event was, Maddux said, "As a caregiver, it was an opportunity to lay aside the who works where divisions between staff and simply get to understand other caregivers' challenges, comparing and swapping notes. The ability to put that aside and remember that it's about the individuals we serve, and being able to grow in that position is a great opportunity for all of us."
Contact Bill Rethlake at 812-663-3111 ext. 7011 or email bill.rethlake@greensburgdailynews.com.
