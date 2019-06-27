GREENSBURG – Greensburg Fire Chief Steve Garrett accompanied by firemen Kyle Munson and Neil Ploeger recently closed down the 100 block of S. Broadway Street to investigate a reported building facade frieze (decorative panel at the top of a building beneath the cornice) that had apparently become disconnected from the building.
City Engineer Ron May, Building Commissioner Kathy Reynolds and Munson boarded the basket of the ladder truck and examined the concern.
"It appears that some water damage has occurred to the top trim piece, loosening it from the front of the building. It's nothing structural," said May.
It was determined the matter did not pose an immediate threat to public safety.
----
Contact Bill Rethlake at bill.rethlake.com or 812-663-3111 ext. 7011.
