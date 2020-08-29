RUSHVILLE — The 9th annual RCSD/RPD K-9 Open Golf Scramble gives area golfers an opportunity for a fun day on the course and helps a great cause.
The annual event is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 27 at Antler Pointe Golf Club (3510 North 150 East, Rushville). Registration and sponsorship is now open. On the day of the event, registration is set for 8 a.m. with tee off at 9 a.m.
Proceeds from the fundraiser go to help with food, vet bills, equipment and training that goes along with the operation of working police dogs. The departments currently have four police dogs: Reba, Justice, Axel and Xara. K-9 officers assist law enforcement in detecting narcotics and they are trained to protect their handlers. The city and county K-9 programs are maintained through grants and donations without the use of tax dollars.
The entry fee is $50 per person or $200 for a team of four. Mulligans will be three for $20 and purchased the day of the event. Deadline to reserve a cart is Sept. 20.
Cash prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place teams. Prizes for longest putt, closest to the pin and long drive will also be awarded.
A T-shirt will be given to each player. To ensure correct T-shirt size, register by 4 p.m. on Sept. 17.
Lunch will also be provided.
Hole sponsorship is $100 and hole sponsorship with name on T-shirt is $150.
For more information on the event or to make a donation, contact the Rushville Police Department at (765) 932-3907 or the Rush County Sheriff’s Department at (765) 932-2931.
