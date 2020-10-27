RUSHVILLE – The Rushville Public Library announced some upcoming events and activities heading into the holiday season. There is something for all ages at the RPL.
For preschool and toddlers, the RPL announced a story time with Miss Pam. At 9 a.m. on Nov. 5, 12 and 19 along with Dec. 3 and 10, join Miss Pam for storytime adventures that include songs, books, fingerplays, crafts and more. The online storytime will be posted to the RPL website.
Sleepytime Storytime returns for November (3, 10, 17) and December (1 and 8). Finish the day with a bed cuddle at 7 p.m. before the young ones drift off to sleep. The online storytime will also be on the RPL website.
For grades K-5, the library will have a children’s craft session from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 1. Youngsters will be able to make an ornament for their tree or for a special gift. The face-to-face portion will be capped at nine individuals. Call the library (765-932-3496) to sign up for the class.
For the teens (grades 6-12), a paper craft program will be held from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 10. Face-to-face will again be capped at nine participants. If you’d like to make it at home, pick up photo paper at the library and watch the instructional video that will also be posted on the RPL website at the same day and time. Call the library to sign up for the class or just supplies.
The library has not forgotten the adults in the area. Back by popular demand will be Wreath Making Class 2: Christmas Edition. This will be from 9 a.m. to noon on Nov. 7. You can participate in person or online. Face-to-face will be limited to nine participants. The cost is only $3 per wreath for all the supplies.
First Chapter Fridays will be at 9 a.m. on Nov. 6, 13 and 20 and Dec. 4, 11 and 18. Nicki Kirchoff will read the first chapter of a new book from the library. Selections include fiction and nonfiction books and will be posted on the RPL website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.