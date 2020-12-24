RUSHVILLE — The Rushville Public Library is now a member of Evergreen Indiana, a collection of libraries which share resources to benefit users across the state of Indiana.
Evergreen Indiana was formed in 2008 and has grown to include more than 100 public, school and institutional libraries located throughout the state that use the Evergreen ILS. The resource sharing gives cost savings for the library and gives access to nearly 8 million items for more than 1 million Indiana residents.
According to their website, the Evergreen Indiana project is supported by the Indiana State Library and has been generously funded in part by Library Services and Technology Act [LSTA] grants. The services provided by the State Library include purchasing and maintaining the central servers, personnel costs in operating the system, training, software development, data conversion, and other related expenses.
The catalog may be viewed at http://evergreen.lib.in.us/.
This will be available at RPL beginning Jan. 20. RPL Librarian Nicki Kirchoff said this will give members access to more than 50,000 ebooks, audiobooks and movies (all downloadable
to any device) and the ability to view, hold and ship materials from Indiana libraries directly to RPL. Residents can stop by and exchange their RPL card for the new Evergreen card.
