RUSHVILLE - Rushville Public Library Director Nicki Kirchoff announced upcoming events for October at the local library.
For Infants, Toddlers and Preschoolers
Storywalk (Fall Edition): Another storywalk is going for one week only. This storywalk will be in North Veteran's Park along the creek and across from bank and police station. Get outside and get moving Oct. 18-24.
For Grades 3-6
Gaming Club (FREE): Want to try out new games each month and meet other kids interested in games? Come to Gaming Club. The group meets the last Wednesday of the month from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. Each month participants learn and play a different game (and sometimes get out old favorites as well). Drop by on Oct. 20 and maybe you'll discover your new favorite game.
For Teens (Grade 7-12)
YA Book Club (FREE): Be on the ground floor of a new teen book club that meets monthly at Mocha Moose.
Pumpkin Party (FREE): Live out your fall fantasies by decorating pumpkins, playing pumpkin-themed games and eating some pumpkin foods. Sign up online via the library website or give the library at call at 932-3496.
Adults
Adult Book Club (FREE): A new monthly adult book club meets from 10 to 11:15 a.m. Oct. 6. The book, Beartown by Fredrik Backman, will be discussed and our next book will be distributed. Participation in the book club is open to the public and copies of the book are available for checkout at the circulation desk.
Staying Scam Safe (FREE): Has someone contacted you unexpectedly? Have they promised you something? Have they asked you to do something? Join Diana Stone from Purdue Extension for a free educational program about common scams, steps you can take to protect yourself and your information, and how to report scams and fraud.
Making Champagne Videos on a Kool-Aid Budget (FREE): Want to learn how to make memorable videos for family, friends, work or your own personal content? If your answer is yes, you can explore the process of making memorable videos on the cheap with the knowledge and skills presented in this 3-session workshop. The event is being co-hosted by The Rushville Public Library and The Open Resource. All sessions are 1 to 2 p.m. at the Open Resource. Sign up online at the RPL website or call 932-3496. Session 1 is Oct. 30, session 2 is Nov. 6 and session 3 is Nov. 13.
-Information provided.
